InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have GBX 5,800 ($77.82) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IHG. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($74.80) to GBX 5,675 ($76.14) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,338.50.

Shares of IHG opened at $65.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.15. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $73.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. 11.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

