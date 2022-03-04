Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.46. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.63. The firm has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,726 shares of company stock valued at $12,174,130. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,540,000 after purchasing an additional 819,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,309,000 after acquiring an additional 290,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,023,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,552,000 after acquiring an additional 586,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

