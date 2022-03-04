Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at SVB Leerink

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.07.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,373. The company has a market cap of $420.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.34. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $20,086,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $10,376,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $9,117,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,334,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $3,575,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

