Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $61.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,364,707.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 862,797 shares of company stock valued at $64,448,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 49,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,199,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

