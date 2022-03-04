Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Million

Brokerages expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.55 million. Intellicheck posted sales of $3.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year sales of $16.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $16.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.20 million, with estimates ranging from $17.88 million to $22.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intellicheck.

IDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Intellicheck stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 262,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,398. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $59.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, President Garrett Gafke acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $144,391 over the last 90 days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intellicheck by 26.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

