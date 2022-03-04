Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given New $172.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $177.00 to $172.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NTLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $70.97 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 2.11.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $128,863.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $113,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,620,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,553,000 after acquiring an additional 89,381 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,621,000 after acquiring an additional 353,970 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,714,000 after buying an additional 353,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,588,000 after buying an additional 162,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

