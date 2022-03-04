Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CFO Glenn Goddard Sells 1,013 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) CFO Glenn Goddard sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $113,699.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $70.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 2.11. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.26.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,326 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 979,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,393,000 after acquiring an additional 589,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,985,000 after acquiring an additional 565,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,742,000 after acquiring an additional 448,316 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,222,000 after acquiring an additional 375,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.65.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

