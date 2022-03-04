Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.65.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $70.97 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 2.11.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 1,148 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $128,863.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 1,013 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $113,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

