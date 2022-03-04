Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Boosted by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Intel were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $192.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

