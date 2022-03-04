Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Lowered to $24.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $29.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

