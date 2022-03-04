Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integral Ad Science updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

IAS stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. 73,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

