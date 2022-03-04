Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Down 9.1%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.75. Approximately 4,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 140,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.
About Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intapp (INTA)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.