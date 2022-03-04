Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Down 9.1%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.75. Approximately 4,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 140,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. Analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

