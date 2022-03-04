Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Insulet in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

PODD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.23.

Insulet stock opened at $265.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Insulet has a 12-month low of $193.70 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,153.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 86.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Insulet by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

