Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $12,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $12,127.50.

On Thursday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $11,880.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $12,485.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $11,962.50.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $12,567.50.

On Monday, February 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $11,632.50.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $12,347.50.

On Monday, January 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

Shares of RDI opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 240.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 76.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Reading International in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 42.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 30.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reading International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.