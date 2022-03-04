Insider Selling: Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells 47,120 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PCTY opened at $198.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.15.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth $662,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,556,000 after purchasing an additional 74,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCTY. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.53.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

