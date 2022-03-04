Insider Selling: MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) CEO Sells 3,750,000 Shares of Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $163,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MP stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $53.03.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. MP Materials had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

MP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $848,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,150,000 after buying an additional 268,776 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 48,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

