Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Sells $308,675.85 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $308,675.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Seth Jaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $316,425.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $92,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $100,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,746 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9,764.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,948 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 150.4% during the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $42,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $133,342,000 after acquiring an additional 869,719 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on LEVI shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

