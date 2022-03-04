Insider Selling: Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Sells 14,299 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,299 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,096,590.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.76. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.38). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6,721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 116,684 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

