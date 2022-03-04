Insider Selling: Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) EVP Sells 268 Shares of Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Everett Neville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Everett Neville sold 289 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $69,071.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $237.81 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.04 and a 200 day moving average of $217.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 25.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 25,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Cigna by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

