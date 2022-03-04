Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $1,815,300.00.

ANET traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,034. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.38.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

