Insider Selling: Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CFO Sells 448 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $37,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Poff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Brian Poff sold 692 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $48,841.36.

ADUS traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.77. The stock had a trading volume of 86,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,732. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADUS. StockNews.com upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

