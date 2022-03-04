Insider Buying: Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Director Buys $236,210.00 in Stock

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $236,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MMLP opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.83 million, a PE ratio of -332.00 and a beta of 2.45. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

MMLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

