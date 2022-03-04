Insider Buying: GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Insider Purchases £6,000 in Stock

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Rating) insider Paul Huberman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($8,050.45).
GetBusy stock opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.77) on Friday. GetBusy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 55 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 110 ($1.48). The company has a market capitalization of £28.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 67.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.94.
GetBusy Company Profile (Get Rating)
