Insider Buying: GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Insider Purchases £6,000 in Stock

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Rating) insider Paul Huberman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($8,050.45).

GetBusy stock opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.77) on Friday. GetBusy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 55 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 110 ($1.48). The company has a market capitalization of £28.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 67.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.94.

GetBusy plc develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers SmartVault, a cloud document management platform and client portal for small and medium sized businesses; Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management, workflow, and cloud portal tool for medium to large professional service businesses; and GetBusy, a team and client task management, and signatures application.

