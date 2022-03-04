Insider Buying: Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) CFO Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.33. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 148.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on APEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CPMG Inc grew its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,878,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,698,000 after acquiring an additional 683,871 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the fourth quarter worth about $14,753,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 239,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 991,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 170,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

