Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.78, but opened at $4.62. Inseego shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 113,130 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million. Inseego’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 71,975 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 433,156 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $496.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.62.

About Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

