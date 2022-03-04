Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Issues Earnings Results

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 74,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,767. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $650.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INO. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 165,678 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 46,314 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

