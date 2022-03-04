InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 378.4% from the January 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,028,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:INND traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 28,122,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,171,092. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
About InnerScope Hearing Technologies (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InnerScope Hearing Technologies (INND)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.