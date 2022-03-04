InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 378.4% from the January 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,028,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INND traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 28,122,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,171,092. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies

Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of scalable business to business and business to consumer solutions. Its product includes the BTB SaaS based Patient Management System (PMS) software program, designed to improve operations and communication with patients. It also offers universal tele-audiology solution; buying group and best practices programs; patient management system; direct-to-customer; IOS and android app development; aural rehab program; advertising and marketing; audiology and hearing device clinics; and research and development.

