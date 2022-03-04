INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

NASDAQ INMB traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $7.98. 2,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,429. The company has a current ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 18.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $30.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 86,836 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 27,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 28,663 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 90,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

