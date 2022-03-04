InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFU. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in InfuSystem by 114.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 156,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 83,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in InfuSystem by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 107,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in InfuSystem by 12.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 19,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in InfuSystem by 34.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 39,008 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in InfuSystem by 6.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

In other InfuSystem news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $106,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Dilorio sold 33,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $516,527.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,808 shares of company stock valued at $660,806. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INFU shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of InfuSystem stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.08.

InfuSystem Profile (Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.