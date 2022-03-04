Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 455,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,580 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 3.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 22.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 28.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42.

In related news, Director Charles Hugh Farkas Garner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $49,885.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through the Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses on a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

