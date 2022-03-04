Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the January 31st total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 615,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($54.16) to €48.40 ($54.38) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.40) to €5.55 ($6.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $32.81. 257,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.07%.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

