Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $102.85

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $102.85 and traded as low as $100.17. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $100.61, with a volume of 14,830,814 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLI. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 106.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 462,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,307,000 after acquiring an additional 237,757 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

