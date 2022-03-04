Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Short Interest Up 415.3% in February

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 415.3% from the January 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,303,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS INQD opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Indoor Harvest has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

Indoor Harvest Corp, through its brand name Indoor Harvest, engages in leveraging technology and planning on vertical farming, building integrated agriculture, controlled environment agriculture, and aeroponic cultivation technology in the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Chad C. Sykes on November 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

