Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Short Interest Up 415.3% in February

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 415.3% from the January 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,303,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS INQD opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Indoor Harvest has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
About Indoor Harvest (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Indoor Harvest (INQD)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Indoor Harvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indoor Harvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.