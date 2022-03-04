Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Hits $1.45 on Exchanges

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00003486 BTC on major exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $1,139.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00041940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,710.79 or 0.06537621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,431.03 or 0.99919331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00045526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00046636 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00026250 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

