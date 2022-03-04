Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at CIBC

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a na rating and set a C$53.00 price objective (up previously from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$52.58.

TSE:IMO opened at C$57.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.22 billion and a PE ratio of 16.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$28.48 and a 12 month high of C$58.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

