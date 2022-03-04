Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IMBBY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Imperial Brands stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 7.52%.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

