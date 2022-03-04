IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Update

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 102.5% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ISVLF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.43. 31,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,066. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. IMPACT Silver has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.71.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

