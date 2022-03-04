Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

