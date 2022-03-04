Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,500 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the January 31st total of 434,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,854,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after acquiring an additional 163,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.96. 264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,191. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80.

IMCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

