Ilika (LON:IKA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $141.95

Shares of Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.95 ($1.90) and traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.42). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 109.50 ($1.47), with a volume of 49,039 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on IKA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.49) target price on shares of Ilika in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.29) target price on shares of Ilika in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £171.78 million and a PE ratio of -30.42. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 141.95.

In other Ilika news, insider Graeme Purdy sold 15,000 shares of Ilika stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.91), for a total value of £21,300 ($28,579.10).

Ilika Company Profile (LON:IKA)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

