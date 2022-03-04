Ilika (LON:IKA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $141.95

Shares of Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.95 ($1.90) and traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.42). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 109.50 ($1.47), with a volume of 49,039 shares traded.
Several research firms have commented on IKA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.49) target price on shares of Ilika in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.29) target price on shares of Ilika in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £171.78 million and a PE ratio of -30.42. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 141.95.
Ilika Company Profile (LON:IKA)
Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.
Read More
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.