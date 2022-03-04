IFP Advisors Inc Sells 31,882 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,882 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded down $5.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.98. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,232,249 shares of company stock worth $430,808,440 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

