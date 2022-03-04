IFP Advisors Inc Sells 15,910 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,910 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 993,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,375,000 after purchasing an additional 682,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $396.31. The company had a trading volume of 386,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,847,682. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $341.92 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $415.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.