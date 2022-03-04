IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.87. 56,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,611. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.14 and a 200 day moving average of $302.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

