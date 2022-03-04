Idle (IDLE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $92,168.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $92,168.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00041998 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,680.96 or 0.06563870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,885.03 or 1.00099803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00045316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00048291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,847,963 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

