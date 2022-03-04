Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 205,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 62,399 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

