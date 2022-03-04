Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Ideal Power from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
Shares of Ideal Power stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.96. Ideal Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55.
Ideal Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
