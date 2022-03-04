Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ideal Power from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Ideal Power stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.96. Ideal Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ideal Power by 389.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 189,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ideal Power by 39.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ideal Power in the second quarter valued at $427,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ideal Power by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ideal Power by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 199,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

