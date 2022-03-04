ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 45,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $14,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $240.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.17. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.39 and a twelve month high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

