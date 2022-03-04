Iconic Price Down 26.1% Over Last 7 Days (ICON)

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Iconic has a market capitalization of $4,413.62 and $10.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Iconic has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010026 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008150 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002750 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $164.61 or 0.00398029 BTC.

Iconic Profile

ICON is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Iconic is iconicproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Iconic is a blockchain based application platform that wants to make blockchain application integration more attractive for new parties by simplifying integration processes and adding practical user funcionality. ICN uses a new algorithm dubbed “ICONIC Stake” and has a total supply of 520 thousand coins. “

Buying and Selling Iconic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

