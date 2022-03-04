ICHI (ICHI) Price Tops $19.58 on Top Exchanges

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 4th. ICHI has a market cap of $83.33 million and $491,639.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.58 or 0.00047258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00041916 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,717.07 or 0.06557159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,509.58 or 1.00175801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00045811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00047590 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00026611 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,255,236 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

