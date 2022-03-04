iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of iCAD from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Shares of ICAD opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). iCAD had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other iCAD news, Director Timothy Norris Irish acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Klein acquired 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $99,445.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,475 shares of company stock valued at $185,226 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in iCAD by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,242,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,108,000 after buying an additional 1,069,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iCAD by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,375,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iCAD by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in iCAD by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 631,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 222,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iCAD by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

